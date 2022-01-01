The League Kitchen and Tavern

Go
166 Hargraves Dr

Popular Items

Cobb$15.99
artisan greens – rotisserie turkey - bleu cheese crumbles – avocado – tomatoes - sugar cured bacon – hard boiled egg – ranch
Kids Chicken Strips$6.99
Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.
Fat Tire Fish And Chips$19.99
beer battered cod – house-cut fries - malted tartar sauce
Prime Rib Sandwich$19.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
Club$16.99
rotisserie turkey – sugar cured bacon - white cheddar – lettuce – tomato – aioli - sourdough bread
Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF$16.99
house roasted – fresh herb dredged – sweet potato
Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad$17.99
grilled shrimp – artisan greens – avocado - charred corn – black beans – red onions - cherry tomatoes – jicama – tortilla strip – cilantro lime vinaigrette
Southern Burger$16.99
sugar cured bacon – cheddar - tabasco shoestring onions – brooklyn bbq sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
The Society Burger$14.99
lettuce – tomato – onion – horseradish pickle add a fried egg for an additional $1.99
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
