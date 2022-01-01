Go
American
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

The Local House

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

570 Reviews

$$

400 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Popular Items

Vero Water$2.00
Salmon Bowl$21.00
Spinach, quinoa, avocado, tomato, onions, strawberries, caesar dressing
The Local Breakfast$16.00
Two eggs any style, bacon or sausage, white or wheat toast, home fries
Lobster Roll$30.00
Tossed in lemon aioli, drizzled with truffle oil, fine herbs, and side of fries
Avocado Toast$16.00
Grilled multigrain, poached egg, watermelon radish, garden greens tossed in tarragon dressing
Chicken BLT$18.00
Grilled chicken, arugula, tomato, bacon, and chipotle aioli, side of fries
Egg Whites & Veggies$19.00
Sautéed spinach, peppers, and mushrooms. Served with house salad and grilled multigrain toast
Fresh Pineapple Juice$8.00
Mahi Tacos$25.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi, radish, spicy mayo, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

400 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach FL 33139

