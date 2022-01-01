Go
Toast

The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ

Come To The Boss' House For Dinner! Southern Hospitality & Old-time Customer Service on a First Name Basis!
Specializing In Smoked Meats For A Unique BBQ Meal Served Completely Curbside.....For Now!

5401 Cottage Hill Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rib Candy$3.50
Award-Winning Smoked Rib Meat Caramelized with Sweet Boss Sauce, Brown Sugar and Honey!! A MUST Try!!
Smoked Chicken Breast$6.00
Smoked to Perfection!
Pulled Boston Butt: 1 lb.$10.00
Please limit your online purchase to 1-3 lbs per meat. To purchase 4 lbs & up or whole meats, please call us! 251-591-4842 Thank You!
Quarts$9.00
Feeds approximately 4-5 people!
Breakfast Wrap$6.00
Flour Tortilla Filled with Meat, Cheese, Eggs, Homefries & Sauce then Grilled!
Catering Buns$0.30
Great size and great tasting bun! A regular-sized potato bun! Can be eaten toasted or not toasted!
Sweet Buns$1.00
Our signature counter bun...best if you can toast them!
Pulled Beef Brisket: 1 lb.$22.00
Please limit your online purchase to 1-3 lbs per meat. To purchase 4 lbs & up or whole meats, please call us! 251-591-4842 Thank You!
Smoked Meat Combo$12.25
A Meat Entree Plus 2 Housemade Sides of Your Choice!
Smoked Meat Entree$8.00
Smoked Meat On Your Favorite Base and No Sides!
See full menu

Location

5401 Cottage Hill Road

Mobile AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Java Hut

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

China Doll - Mobile AL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston