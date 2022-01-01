Go
The Napa Deli

Green Valley's favorite casual restaurant for Breakfast and Lunch. Family Owned since 2016. Come in and enjoy!

5121 Business Center Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ Chips$2.79
Salt & Pepper Chips$2.79
Build a Sandwich or Wrap (Cold)$9.99
St Helena Turkey Guacamole$11.99
Dutch crunch roll, turkey, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole, mayo.
Suisan Valley Club$12.99
Sliced sourdough, turkey, applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, pesto, mayo.
Oakville BLTA$11.99
Sliced white, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo.
Jameson Canyon BBQ Tri Tip$14.99
Dutch crunch roll, grilled tri tip, cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, mayo.
Sonoma Turkey Bacon Panini$11.99
Sourdough roll, turkey, applewood bacon, monterey jack, chive & onion spread.
Green Valley Vegetarian$11.99
Toasted sliced wheat, hummus, mixed greens, sprouts, pepper jack, cucumber, tomato, onion.
Rutherford Roast Beef$11.99
Sourdough roll, roast beef, provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, creamy horseradish, dijon.
Location

5121 Business Center Dr

Fairfield CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

