The Nomad

Global Street food, locally Sourced.

122 King Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pad Thai$19.00
Gyoza Dumplings$8.00
crispy fried vegetable stuffed dumplings served w/ chili crisp soy sauce.
Ramen$14.00
Butter Chicken or Paneer Masala$19.00
Rustic tomato masala cream sauce, roasted onions and peppers, charred lemon, choice of grilled chicken or paneer.
Naan$4.00
Red Thai Cauliflower$10.00
Roasted cauliflower florets tossed in a zesty red Thai curry sauce, finished w/ toasted coconut and peanut powder.
Hunan Chicken or Cauliflower$17.00
Twice fried chicken or tofu tossed in a gochujang honey glaze and finished w/ a Seoul bbq drizzle and toasted sesame.
Potato Samosa$8.00
Sauteed potatoes and mixed vegetables filled Indian pastry fried crispy. served w/ spicy mango chutney.
Drunken Noodles (Shrimp)$19.00
Location

122 King Street

Hillsborough NC

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

