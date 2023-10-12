Pita Wraps

Falafel Wrap

$12.49

Topped with Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Pickles, Parsley & Tahini Sauce

Grilled chicken wrap

$12.49

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$12.49

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber Sauce

Philly Steak Wrap

$12.49

Veggie Wrap

$12.49
Beef & Lamb Gyro Wrap

$12.49

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber Sauce

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$12.49

Plates

Chicken Kebab & Rice

$15.99

all kebab platters come with rice plus one choice of a side or a salad)

Chicken shawarma plate

$14.99

made with beef sirloin cut into cubes and grilled.

Mix Grill Kabab (1 chicken - 1 gyro meat - 1 shrimp)

$18.99

A mix of - 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 shrimp skewers & rice and a choice of a side or salad

Shrimp kebab & rice

$16.99

Beef & lamb gyro plate

$16.49

Chicken gyro plate

$15.99

Curry chicken & rice

$14.99

Pick 4 veggie plate

$14.99

Bowls (all bowls come with a pita bread on the side)

Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Your choice of Yellow rice, rice & lintels or Greek salad topped with grilled chicken, Taziki, onions, tomatoes & chopped lettuce

Beef & Lamb Bowl

$13.99

Your choice of Yellow rice, rice & lintels or Greek salad topped with grilled Lamb & beef gyro, Taziki, onions, tomatoes & chopped lettuce

Falafel Bowl (veggie)

$12.99

Your choice of Yellow rice, rice & lintels or Greek salad topped with 5 pieces of falafel , Taziki, onions, tomatoes & chopped lettuce

shrimp bowl

$14.99

vegan bowl

$14.99

Sides

Falafel & tahini sauce

$3.99+

calories based on 4 pieces

Grape Leaves & taziki

$5.00+

calories based on 6 pieces

Hummus & Pita

$4.50+

When you eat hummus you're giving your body healthy fats, complex carbohydrates,

Cilantro Hummus

$4.50+

Red Pepper Hummus

$4.50+
(Tzatziki) Cucumber Sauce

$4.00+

Calories based on small side.

Baba Ghannouj & Pita

$5.00+

Calories based on 8.OZ

Cauliflower

$5.00+

Very rich on calories per 8.OZ

Eggplant

$5.00+

fried eggplant topped with drizzle of vinegar, garlic and olive oil

Chick Peas

$4.99+

Green Beans

$4.99+

Mujadara

$4.00+

French Fries (30.OZ)

$3.99

Plain Yellow Rice

$3.50+

Lintel soup & Pita (30.OZ)

$5.99

Salads

Tabbouleh Salad

$6.99+

Fattoush Salad

$6.00+

Greek salad (30.OZ)

$7.99

Cilantro salad (spicy)

$6.99+

Kale Salad

$5.99+

Value Family meals (serve 3 - 4)

Mini panini wraps

$20.00+

Adult & kids love them

Gyro Wraps value menu

$16.00+

Your choice of any Pita Wraps you like

Dessert

Baklava

$2.29

stuffed with walnuts - (no eggs)

Cheese cake

$3.59

Lunch Special

philly steak & FF

$8.00

Grilled chicken & FF

$8.00

Panini

Chicken shawarma Panini

$12.49+

Lamb & beef gyro panini

$12.49+

Falafel Panini

$12.49+

Philly steak panini

$12.49+

Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.49+

Veggie Panini

$12.49+