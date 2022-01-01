Go
  The Original Pancake House Peoria

The Original Pancake House Peoria

7425 North Grand Prairie Drive

Popular Items

Bacon & Eggs$11.50
Thick sliced bacon and 2 large eggs served any style.
Western Omelette$14.00
Filled with peppers, ham, onions and cheddar cheese.
Farmers Scramble$12.50
Scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.
Biscuits & Gravy
Rich thick country gravy with sausage over biscuits.
Buttermilk Pancakes$8.25
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$8.25
Delicious chocolate bits topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup.
Build Your Own Omelette$14.00
Our fluffy omelette filled with your choice of 2 toppings.
Meat Lovers Scramble$12.50
Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham and Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.
Thick Sliced Bacon$6.25
Hash Browns$4.25
Location

7425 North Grand Prairie Drive

Peoria IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

