Peoria breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Peoria

Obed and Isaac's-Peoria image

 

Obed and Isaac's-Peoria

321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Horseshoe$14.00
Open faced sandwich begins with thick sliced toasted bread, your choice of meat, smothered with a secret cheese sauce, then topped with french fries.
Honey, Goat & Bacon$14.50
Smokey bacon, goat cheese, braised onions, dates, italian cheese blend, and drizzled with sweet honey.
Beer & Whisky Burger$13.25
Whiskey-glazed pub burger with beer-braised onions, mushrooms, and smoked gouda cheese.
More about Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
ONE WORLD image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ONE WORLD

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hell of a Burger$13.69
Your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Double Hummus$11.29
Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.
Impossible Burger$14.69
Vegan patty served on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.
More about ONE WORLD
The Original Pancake House Peoria image

 

The Original Pancake House Peoria

7425 North Grand Prairie Drive, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Lovers Scramble$11.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham and Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.
Bacon & Eggs$10.95
Thick sliced bacon and 2 large eggs served any style.
Western Omelette$13.25
Filled with peppers, ham, onions and cheddar cheese.
More about The Original Pancake House Peoria
Childers Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Food Coma - Scrambled$12.99
Scrambled, half pound fried pork tenderloin, sausage gravy, hash browns.
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
Steak Burger$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery image

 

Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Burger$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
Food Coma - Scrambled$12.99
Scrambled, half pound fried pork tenderloin, sausage gravy, hash browns.
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

3312 N University St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Food Coma - Scrambled$12.99
Scrambled, half pound fried pork tenderloin, sausage gravy, hash browns.
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
Steak Burger$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
More about Childers Eatery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Peoria

Tacos

Hash Browns

Salmon

Steak Burgers

Pancakes

French Fries

Muffins

Grits

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston