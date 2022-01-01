Peoria breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Peoria
More about Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria
|Popular items
|Horseshoe
|$14.00
Open faced sandwich begins with thick sliced toasted bread, your choice of meat, smothered with a secret cheese sauce, then topped with french fries.
|Honey, Goat & Bacon
|$14.50
Smokey bacon, goat cheese, braised onions, dates, italian cheese blend, and drizzled with sweet honey.
|Beer & Whisky Burger
|$13.25
Whiskey-glazed pub burger with beer-braised onions, mushrooms, and smoked gouda cheese.
More about ONE WORLD
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ONE WORLD
1245 W Main St, Peoria
|Popular items
|Hell of a Burger
|$13.69
Your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.
|Double Hummus
|$11.29
Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.
|Impossible Burger
|$14.69
Vegan patty served on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.
More about The Original Pancake House Peoria
The Original Pancake House Peoria
7425 North Grand Prairie Drive, Peoria
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers Scramble
|$11.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham and Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.
|Bacon & Eggs
|$10.95
Thick sliced bacon and 2 large eggs served any style.
|Western Omelette
|$13.25
Filled with peppers, ham, onions and cheddar cheese.
More about Childers Eatery
FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Popular items
|Food Coma - Scrambled
|$12.99
Scrambled, half pound fried pork tenderloin, sausage gravy, hash browns.
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos
|$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
|Steak Burger
|$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
