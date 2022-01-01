Go
Toast

The Original Ronnie's BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ

2097 New Market Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (1354 reviews)

Popular Items

Cobbler
Beef Brisket Box$12.00
Honey Butter Cornbread$0.50
Hush Puppies$1.50
3 Golden Fried Hush Puppies
Jumbo Chicken Wings ONLY$9.50
Fried Fish Box$11.00
Sampler Box$17.50
3 slices of juicy slow cooked brisket
1 marinated & smoked jumbo leg quarter
2 bones of savory hickory smoked ribs & a mound of Carolina style BBQ served with a bun and a roll.
Sides sold separately.
Pulled Pork BBQ Box$11.00
Premium vinegar based pork BBQ served on a bun with your choice of 2 regular sides.
Premium side +$0.50
Collard Greens$2.50
Rib Box$14.00
4 bones of savory hickory smoked slow cooked pork ribs served with your choice of 2 regular sides and a roll.
Premium side +$0.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2097 New Market Rd

Henrico VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Lilly Pad

No reviews yet

Take me to the river!

Canastas Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Triple Crossing Beer - Fulton

No reviews yet

Our tasting room is now open from 12-10pm M-Sat and 12-8pm Sun. For those wishing to avoid crowds, we will also continue to offer delivery. Please see instructions below for delivery options.
We’re receiving orders 24hrs a day and to better handle delivery logistics internally, we will be shifting delivery to 3 days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday).
You can place an order any day and we have outlined when orders will be delivered below:
Monday Delivery - Orders placed Friday after 12PM through Monday before 12PM.
Wednesday Delivery - Orders placed Monday after 12PM through Wednesday before 12PM.
Friday Delivery - Orders placed Wednesday after 12PM through Friday before 12PM.
We’re prepping orders from 8am to 12pm and operating our delivery service from 12-8pm.

Skrimp Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston