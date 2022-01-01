Go
The Parkmoor Drive-In

Bring the family and friends!

220 W. Lockwood Ave

Popular Items

Lil' Steak Burger$6.50
Single patty for the little ones; served with french fries; add cheese if you please
The Crispy Chick$12.00
Tender juicy chicken breast golden fried and served with pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Buffalo Queso Toasted Ravioli$9.75
Stuffed with a blend of cheeses, hot sauce and seasonings, served with ranch
Bacon Double Cheese Burger$14.75
Double steakburger, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, and Parkmoor sauce on a toasted buttered bun
Famous Chili Bowl$6.25
Ground steak burger chili with beans
The Single$11.50
Single steak burger with American cheese,
shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions and Parkmoor sauce on a toasted buttered bun. Served with fries.
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Hand-rolled sweet dough pretzels, lightly salted and served with liquid gold cheese sauce.
The Wedge$8.50
Iceberg lettuce wedge, housemade buttermilk ranch dressing, hard boiled egg, red onion, bacon, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles.
The King Burger$13.75
Double stacked steak burger with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions and Parkmoor sauce on a toasted buttered bun. Served with fries.
The Spicy Chick$12.50
Tender juicy chicken breast golden fried and tossed with our sweet and spicy sauce served with pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Location

220 W. Lockwood Ave

Webster Groves MO

Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

