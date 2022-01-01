Go
Toast

The Parlor

The Parlor originated in 1984, by Tommy and Cyndi Morreau, the restaurant is operated now by Ryan, their son. There are not many independent restaurants left in Paducah and even less are as old as we are, we attribute it to lots of hard work and because of you our great customers! Some of our recipes are older than our restaurant as they were either handed down by generations of our family or were at least influenced by them. Some of these influences can be found with my Grandmother Betty (Moo Moo) Morreau’s Tycoon Salad or our homemade spaghetti sauce influenced by the cooking skills of my Mom (Cyndi) and her mom, Velma (Mee Maw) Wilson. We still continue to spend hours in the kitchen with new recipes and ideas to continue to serve you for another 30 years. So whether you are new to the area or an ole local, come see us and we will do everything we can to take care of you!

3033 Lone Oak Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Pizza$14.99
Individual Pizza$5.49
Side of Sauce$0.60
Parlor House Salad$5.99
A Healthy Approach for a Light Appetite! Fresh Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Eggs, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses, Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon and Our House-made Croutons
Small Pizza$8.09
Tycoon Salad$10.99
Hands Down the Favorite since 1984, Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Garnished with Mandarin Oranges, Strawberries, Cranberry Sauce, Sliced Bananas, Grapes, our Homemade Yogurt Dressing, California Blend of Nuts, Dried Fruit, and Coconut with Garlic Cheese Toast
Kevin’s Kreation$10.99
Fresh Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mushrooms, Carrots, Iceberg Lettuce, Spinach, and Tomatoes. Topped with Chopped Fried Chicken Tenders and Cashews with Honey Mustard Dressing and Homemade Pumpkin Bread
Medium Pizza$11.99
Quesadillas$7.99
Choose Beef or Chicken, Flour Tortillas filled with Mozzarella and Colby Jack Cheeses, Crisp Bacon, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, and Scallions. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Sarahs Selection$10.99
Every Bite Bursting with Flavor! Grilled Chicken, Fresh Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, and Crumbled Bleu Cheese Atop Fresh Field Greens with a Tangy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Location

3033 Lone Oak Rd

Paducah KY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jbella's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Kentuckys finest pizza

Rolling Hills Country Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Purple Toad Winery

No reviews yet

Backwoods BBQ

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated BBQ Restaurant and Catering Service provider located in Paducah Kentucky.
Est. 2000

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston