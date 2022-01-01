Go
Toast

The Peasant's Courtyard

Come on in and enjoy!

3195 Danville Boulevard • $$

Avg 4 (475 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato Skins$14.00
Cheddar cheese,applewood smoked bacon & side sourcream
Tuna Melt$17.00
Albacore Tuna (Made with mayo) cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and red onion on grilled sourdough.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Wine country-style pulled pork, BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw on a Artisan bun.
Chinese Chicken Salad$18.00
Chicken breast, mandarin oranges, almonds, won-ton strips, baby greens with sesame vinaigrette.
Valley Burger$18.00
1/2 lb. Certified Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo on a Artisan bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo on a Artisan bun.
Fish&Chips FRIDAY'S ONLY$18.00
2 pieces of Sierra Nevada battered Fish, coleslaw, lemon wedge and french fries!! SERVED ONLY ON FRIDAYS !
Cobb Salad$18.00
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce with balsamic vinaigrette.
Taco Salad$18.00
Ground beef or chicken breast, pinto beans, avocado, olives, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, seasoned tortilla chips with cilantro ranch dressing.
Rodzilla Burger$20.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar, Crispy Onion's, BBQ sauce on a Artisan bun!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3195 Danville Boulevard

Alamo CA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pete's Brass Rail and Car Wash

No reviews yet

One of the Bay Area's finest brew-pub style restaurants! Casual family dining for all generations, with an amazing litany of craft beers on draft and mouth-watering food choices to dine on!

Danville Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Welcome to Danville Brewing Company a new brewery and restaurant located in historic Danville, CA.

Revel Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Provence Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the handcrafted Pizza cooked on wood fire oven. Salads, and Great Beer and wine selection.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston