The Pizza Press

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

155 N. Glassell St • $

Avg 4.4 (3836 reviews)

Popular Items

The Chronicle ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
XL Press Cheese ^
One sauce, mozzarella cheese. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
The Herald ^$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
PYO Pizza ^$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
Publish Your Own Salad ^$8.40
Build a completely custom salad with the day's freshest ingredients!
XL Post ^
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
The Times ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
The Post ^$8.00
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

155 N. Glassell St

Orange CA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
