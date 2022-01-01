Plunge San Diego
Our luxurious, newly renovated facility is located right on Mission Beach and is open for both monthly membership and public day passes. Whether you prefer an intense interval swim session, a race around the obstacle course or an upbeat fitness class, the Plunge offers fun and innovative aquatic programs to help you meet all your health and fitness goals.
3115 Ocean Front Walk
Location
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
