The Post Chicken & Beer

The Post Brewing Co. serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.

CHICKEN

2027 13th St • $$

Avg 4.3 (499 reviews)

Popular Items

Yoga Pants$13.95
quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette
Post Fried Chicken$13.25
pickled pepper relish, dijonaise
Post Cheddar Biscuits$2.00
whipped honey butter
Fried Half Bird$16.95
breast, thigh, wing, leg, pickles, chorizo country gravy
Post Fries
The Post Salad$14.00
romaine, arugula, boiled egg, cucumber, apples, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, pumpkin seeds, bacon, croutons, vinaigrette
Family Love$49.95
whole bird fried, two large sides & four biscuits, feeds 3-4
Chicken Tenders Basket$15.95
Choice of fries or slaw*, ranch
*tenders now contain dairy
*upcharge may apply to other sides
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.95
sweet and spicy peppers, garlic mojo, cotija cheese
Green Chili Mac & Cheese
poblano, shell noodle, biscuit breadcrumbs
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2027 13th St

Boulder CO

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
