The Post Chicken & Beer

The Post Chicken & Beer serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.

333 East Wonderview Avenue

Popular Items

Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)$6.75
four (4) biscuits & whipped honey butter
Chicken Tenders$15.95
With ranch choose fries or slaw
***tenders now contain dairy
Please add utensils to my order
Half Bird$16.00
4 pcs of spectacular Gluten Free Fried Chicken
Post Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
pickled pepper relish, dijonnaise
The Post Salad$7.00
romaine, arugula, boiled egg, cucumber, apple, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, pumpkin seeds, bacon, croutons, vinaigrette
Location

333 East Wonderview Avenue

Estes Park CO

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
