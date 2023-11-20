- Home
Egg of Estes 393 E Elkhorn Ave
No reviews yet
393 E Elkhorn Ave
Estes Park, CO 80517
BREAKFAST
Benedict
- Hiker's Benedict$14.15
Ham, Bacon, Asparagus, Tomatoes, Mushroom,2 slices of bacon, dill Hollandaise Sauce and two pouched eggs, Choice of side
- Crabcake Benedict$14.88
on the English Muffin, Spinach, Crab Cake, Tomatoes, topped with two eggs and Hollandaise sauce.
- Parisian Benedict$14.15
On the toasted Croissant, Ham, Mushrooms, Swiss, Two eggs and Hollandaise Sauce.
- SGL Parisian Ben$12.88
On the toasted Croissant, Ham, Mushrooms, Swiss, Two eggs and Hollandaise Sauce.
- Veggie Benedict$13.88
toasted English Muffin, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Asparagus, Spinach, Artichoke, Two Eggs, Hollandaise Sauce and Herbs
- Classic Benedict$13.88
English Muffin, Ham, Two Eggs, Hollandaise Sauce, Herbs
Omelettes & Frittatas
- Eggcepcional Omelette$14.48
Inside of Omelett Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Topped with Sour Cream and Herbs
- Spinach Mushroom Omelette$14.15
Omelet with Bacon, Spinach, Mushroom, Topped with Hollandaise
- Denver Omelette$13.89
Ham,Green Peppers, Onions, Mix Cheese
- Mexican Omelette$13.89
Omelette with Chorizo, Onion, Green Chili, Sour Cream and Herbs and Choice of Sauce
- Create Your Own Omlette$14.15
3 Egg omelette, 3 Ingreadients
- St. Vrain Omelette$14.15
Egg Whites Omelette with Chicken, Chili, Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, Mix Cheese, Served with Salsa
- Sausage/Cheese Omelette$13.79
Sausage, Ceddar, Monterey Jack
- Meditorenina Fritatta$13.88
Egg Whites Open Face Omelette Chicken, Tomatoes, Artachokes, Swiss, Parmesan
- Garden Frittata$13.88
An Open Face Omelette Tomatoes, Spinach, Onion, Mushroom, Peppers, Mix Cheese
Scrambles
- Athena Scrambled$13.88
Eggs Mixed with Asparagus, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Topped with Feta Cheese
- Bacon Avocado Scrambled$14.15
Eggs mixed with Bacon,Spinach, Onion, Tomatoes, Topped Fresh Avocado and Pepper Jack, Served with Salsa
- Colorado Jack w/ Meat$14.15
Eggs Mixed with Ham, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepper Jack, w/Meat Choice OTS, and Choice of Sauce
- Tuscan Scrambled$14.15
Eggs Mixed with Spinach, Turkey, Onions, Topped with Pesto Tomatoes, Parmesan, Swiss, Avocado
- Wisconsin Scrambled$13.88
Eggs Mixed with Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Swiss, Cream Cheese, Topped with Herbs
EggsClusive
- B&G$12.89
B&G, Eggs, Side
- B&G w/Corned Beef$15.68
B&G, Topped with Grilled Corned Beef, Two Eggs and Choice of Side
- Huevos Rancheros$13.49
Tortilla, Beans, Cheese, Eggs, Choice of Sauce, Souer Cream, Avocado Mash
- Huevos Rancheros+ Chorizo$16.28
Tortilla, Beans, Cheese, Eggs,Sauce, Souer Cream, Avocado Mash +Chorizo
- Breakfast Burrito$14.15
Inside of Chili Tortilla Eggs mixed with Sausage, Green Chilis, Potatoes, Monterey Jack, Topped with Cheddar and Choice of Sauce, Side of Sour Cream, Mashed Avocado and Lettuce
- Avocado Smash Sandwich$13.89
Inside of Brioch Bun Season Bacon, Mash Avocado, Cheddar, Over Hard Egg
- Breakfast Croissant$13.68
Inside of Toasted Croissant Scrambled Egg, Ham, Mix Cheese served with Choice of Side
- Delux Egg Sandwich$13.89
Over Hard Egg, Bacon, Ham, Tomatoes, Mayo, Monterey Jack on Sourdough
- Two Eggs Breakfast$10.99
2 Eggs, Side, Toast
- Two Eggs Breakfast w/Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Turkey Sausage$13.20
2 Eggs, Side, Toast, Bacon/Sausage/Turkey Sausage/Ham
- Egg Pettite$8.99
Healthier Sides
- St Vrain Omlette$14.15
Egg Whites, Chicken, Chili, Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, Mix Cheese
- Mediterrenina Fritatta$13.88
Open Face Omelette with Egg Whites, Chicken, Chili, Tomatoes, Swiss And Parmesan Cheese
- Fresh Fruit & Yougurt$12.56
Fruit Salad with Vanilla Yogurt and Granola, Served with English Muffin
- Berryola Oatmeal$12.56
Oatmeal w/Fresh Berries,Granola
- AvocadoToast$13.15
Multi-Grain Bread with Avocado Mash Topped w/ Herbs, and 2 Eggs
Pancakes
- Plain Pancake Combo$13.68
One Large Pancake, 2 Eggs, 2 Sausage/Bacon
- Pancake$9.29
One Pancake,
- Pancake w/Meat$11.15
One Pancake, w/Choice of Bacon, Sausage,Ham Turkey Sausage
- Apple Cinnamon Pancake Combo$14.69
One Pancake w/Apples, Granola and Cinamon, 2 Eggs, 2 Sausage/Bacon
- Apple Cinnamon Pancake$10.89
One Pancake
- Apple Cinnamon Pancake w/Meat$11.79
One Pancake, w/Choice of Bacon, Sausage,Ham Turkey Sausage
- Blueberry Pancake Combo$14.15
One Large Pancake w/Blueberries, 2 Eggs, 2 Sausage/Bacon served with Blueberry Compote
- Blueberry Pancake$10.56
One Pancake
- Blueberry Pancake w/Meat$11.79
One Pancake, w/Choice of Bacon, Sausage,Ham Turkey Sausage
- Chocolate Chip Pancake Combo$14.15
One Large Pancake w/ Chocolate Chips, 2 Eggs, 2 Sausage/Bacon
- Chocolate Chip Pancake$10.59
One Pancake
- Chocolate Chip Pancake w/Meat$11.79
One Pancake, w/Choice of Bacon, Sausage,Ham Turkey Sausage
- Oatmeal Pancake Combo$14.69
One Large Oatmeal Pancake topped with Fresh Berries and Pouder Sugar, 2 Eggs, 2 Sausage/Bacon, Served w/Blueberry Compote
- Oatmeal Pancake$10.89
One Pancake
- Oatmeal Pancake w/Meat$11.79
One Pancake, w/Choice of Bacon, Sausage,Ham Turkey Sausage
Waffles
- Waffle Combo$13.68
One Belgium Waffle, 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon/Sausage
- Waffle$9.29
One Belgium Waffle,
- Waffle w/Meat$11.59
One Belgium Waffle, w/Choice of bacon, Sausage, Ham, Turkey Sausage
- Patiot Waffle Combo$14.29
Waffle w/Fresh Berries, 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon/Sausage
- Patiot Waffle$10.89
One Balgium Waffle w/Fresh Berries
- Patriot Waffle w/Meat$11.59
One Balgium Waffle w/Fresh Berries, w/Choice of Bacon, Sausage,Turke Sausage, Ham
- Strawberry Banna Walnut Waffle Combo$14.68
One Belguim Waffle w/Stawberries, Bannana, Walnuts and Wiped Cream, 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon/Sausage
- Strawberry Banna Walnut Waffle$10.89
One Belguim Waffle w/Stawberries, Bannana, Walnuts and Wiped Cream
- Strawberry Banna Walnut Waffle w/Meat$11.79
One Belguim Waffle w/Stawberries, Bannana, Walnuts and Wiped Cream w/Choice of Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Turkey Sausage
French Toast
- Viva la France Combo$14.15
2 French Toasts, 2 Eggs, 2 Bacon/Sausage
- French Toast (3 Pic)$10.79
3 Pieces of French Toast
- 1 pc French Toast$3.99
1 Piece of french Toast
- French Toast w/Meat$11.89
3 Pieces of French Toast w/Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham Or Turkey SAusage
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo$14.69
2 Pieces of Cinnamon Roll, 2 Eggs, 2Bacon/Sausage
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast$10.59
2 Pieces of Cinnamon Roll
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast w/Meat$11.69
2 Pieces of Cinnamon Roll w/Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham or Turkey Sausage
Kid's Menu
- K Waffle Express$7.99
2 Pieces of Waffle, 1 Egg, 1 Piece of Meat
- K Chocolate Chipper$7.99
Chocolate Chip Pancake, 1 Piece of Meat
- K Pancake$7.99
Pancake, 1 Piece of Meat
- K Classic Breakfast$7.99
1 Egg, 1 Piece of Meat, Potatoes,1 Multi-Grain Toast
- K Omelette$7.99
Ham, Cheese, Multi-Grain Toast, Choice of Side
- K Hamadilla$7.99
Flouer Tortilla, Egg, Ham, Mix Cheese, Choice of Side
- Mac & Cheese$7.99
Macaroni with Cheese and Choice of Side
- K CheeseBurger$7.99
Bun, Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese
- K Grilled Cheese$7.99
Sourdough Bread, Cheddar, Monterey Jack Cheese, Choice of Side
- K. French Toast$7.99
- Kids Drink
- $ K Juice$1.50
- $ K Milk$1.50
- $ K Fresh Juice$2.99
- $ K Chocolate Milk$1.50
- $ K Soda$1.50
Sides A-F
- 1 Egg$1.79
- 1 French Toast$3.99
- 2 Eggs$3.58
- Avocado Mash$2.59
3.5oz
- B&G$8.99
1 Biscuits and Sausage Greavy
- B&G w/Eggs$11.15
Biscuits and Sausage Greavy, 2Eggs
- B&G w/Ranched Potatoes$11.15
Biscuits and Sausage Greavy, Side of Potatoes
- Bacon$4.29
3 Pieces of Bacon
- Bagel$3.29
- Big Deal Bacon!$5.29
3 Pieces of Season Bacon
- Biscuit$2.69
- Blueberry Compote$1.00
- Blueberry Muffin$3.99
- Bread$2.39
- Cheese$1.59
- Chips$1.79
- Cinamon Roll$5.99
- Dressed Greens$3.89
- English Muffin$2.39
- Freebe Sauces
- Fruit Bowl$6.89
10oz
- Fruit Cup$4.29
5 oz
- 1 Bacon$1.79
- CornBeef Hash Side$6.99
Sides G-Z
- 1 Tortilla$0.89
- 3 Tortillas$2.39
- All 5 Veggies$3.78
- Granola Bowl$7.59
10oz w/2%Milk
- Grits Bowl$6.89
10 oz
- Grits Cup$4.57
5oz
- Ham$4.29
1 Slice
- Loaded Potatoes$6.79
- Oatmeal Bowl$6.89
- Oatmeal Cup$4.57
- Ranch Potatoes$4.29
- Sausage$4.29
2Pieces
- Sausage Turkey$4.29
2Pieces
- Side of Vegetables$0.79
- Side Rye Bread$2.39
- Side Sauces$1.00
3oz
- Side Sourdough Bread$2.39
- Side Wheat Bread$2.39
- Yogurt Bowl$5.29
- Yogurt Cup$3.78
- 1 Sausage$2.14
LUNCH
Lunch Combo
- 1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad$14.69
1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad
- 1/2 Sandwich & Cup Soup$14.69
1/2 Sandwich & cup of Soup
- 1/2 Salad & Cup Soup$14.69
1/2 Salad & Cup of Soup
- 1/2 Sandwich and Bowl of Soup$15.69
1/2 Sandwich & Bowl of Soup
- 1/2 Salad & Bowl of Soup$15.69
1/2 Salad & Bowl of Soup
- Cup of Soup 1$4.57
- Cup of Soup 2$4.57
- Bowl of Soup 1$5.57
- Bowl of Soup 2$5.57
Salads
- Cobb Salad$14.29
Sprin Mix, Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Avocado, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese
- CAW Salad$13.89
Sprin Mix, Chicken, Tomatoes, Walnuts, Apple, Celery, Chives, Mayo, Seasoning
- Greek Salad$14.29
Spring Mix, Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Artichokes, Tomatoes, Feta, Red Onions, Lemon Vnagrette Derssing
- Spinach Salad$14.29
Baby Spinach, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Apple, Raisens, Cranberries, Blue Cheese, Lemon Vinagratte Dressing
Sandwiches
- Classic Club$14.29
Whole-Grain Bread, Turkey,Ham,Bacon, Tomatoe,Lettuce, Mayo, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Side
- Classic Ruben$14.29
Rye Bread, Corned Beef, Sourkraut, 1000-Island, Swiss Cheees, Choice of Side
- Turkey Ruben$14.29
Rye Bread, Turkey, Sourkraut, 1000-Island, Swiss Cheees, Choice of Side
- Arizona Turkey$14.29
Sourdough,Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo, Jack & Cheddar, Choice of Side
- CAW Sandwich$13.79
Croissant, Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Walnut, Apple, Celery, Chives, Choice of Side
- Bacon Avocado Chicken Sandwich$14.29
Bun, Chicken Breast, Avocado, Season Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Choice of Side
- In and Out Grill Cheese$13.15
Sourdough,Parmesan, Cheddar, Monterey and Pepper Jack, Choice of Side
- 1/2 In and Out Grill Cheese$11.15
Sourdough,Parmesan, Cheddar, Monterey and Pepper Jack, Choice of Side
- Philly Steak Sandwich$14.78
Bun,Steak, Swiss, Red and Green Peppers, Onions, Choice of Side
- Cheddar Cheesburger$14.78
Beef Patty, Bun, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Choice of Side
Sides A-F
- Avocado Mash$2.59
3.5oz
- Bacon$4.29
3 Pieces of Bacon
- Big Deal Bacon!$5.29
3 Pieces of Season Bacon
- Bread$2.39
- Blueberry Compote$1.00
- Cheese$1.29
- Chips$1.79
- 1 Egg$1.79
- 2 Eggs$3.58
- 1 French Toast$3.99
- Fruit Cup$4.29
5 oz
- Fruit Bowl$6.89
10oz
- Freebe Sauces
- Dressed Greens$3.89
Sides G-Z
- Granola Bowl$7.59
10oz w/2%Milk
- Grits Bowl$6.89
10 oz
- Grits Cup$4.57
5oz
- Ham$4.29
1 Slice
- Sausage$4.29
2Pieces
- Sausage Turkey$4.29
2Pieces
- Side Sauces$0.89
3oz
- Ranch Potatoes$4.29
- Loaded Potatoes$6.79
- Oatmeal Bowl$6.89
- Oatmeal Cup$4.57
- Side of Vegetables$0.89
- All 5 Veggies$3.78
- Yogurt Bowl$5.29
- Yogurt Cup$3.78
- Meat
- Soup Bowl 1$5.57
- Soup Bowl 2$5.57
- Soup Cup 1$4.56
- Soup Cup 2$4.56
BEVERAGES
Hot Beverages
Cold Beverages
Juices
BAR
Liquor
Cocktails
RETAIL
Coffee
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Breakfast and Lunch full service
393 E Elkhorn Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517