Colorado Cherry Company Stanley Hotel

333 East Wonderview Avenue

Estes Park, CO 80517

Pies

Apple Bourbon Caramel Pie - Whole

$23.00

Apple Pie - Whole

$23.00
Blueberry Pie - Whole

$23.00
Cherry Pie - Whole

$23.00
Cherry Streusel Pie - Whole

$23.00
Mixed Berry Pie - Whole

$23.00

Sweet strawberries, plump blackberries, tart raspberries and blueberries!

Pecan Pie - Whole

$33.00

Pumpkin Pie - Whole

$23.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
A taste of the high country!

