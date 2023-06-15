Restaurant header imageView gallery

Waffel Mountain

3333 Rockwood Ln S

Estes Park, CO 80517

Waffels

Belgium - Sweet

$6.00

The Belgium, our Traditional Liege Waffel - a sweet delicacy for anytime of day, any activity. Made from scratch with imported Belgium Pearl Sugar and fresh Rocky Mountain Water, baked fresh for every order

Bavarian - Savory

$6.00

The Bavarian - our unique savory Waffel that is "like a fresh warm pretzel" You'll be looking for a nice cold beverage once you take a bite of this one!

Cold Beverages

LaCroix Sparking Water - Lime

$3.00

12 oz can

LaCroix Sparking Water - Lemon

$3.00

12 oz Can

Celsuis Sparkling Energy Drink - Orange

$5.00

12 oz Cans - Contains 200 mg of Caffeine per serving

Celsuis Sparkling Energy Drink - Mango Passion Fruit

$5.00

12 oz Cans - Contains 200 mg of Caffeine per serving

orange daypack

$5.00

Cherry daypack

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beers

12 oz Cans from Award Winning, Non-Alcoholic Brewer

Athletic Brewing - Run Wild IPA

$6.00

Athletic Brewing - All Out Extra Dark (stout)

$6.00

Waffel Mountain Stickers

A - Waffel Mountain and Color Logo

$2.00

B - Waffel Mountain and BW Logo

$2.00

C - Waffel Mountain Park Sign

$2.00

Featured Stickers

1 - Rocky Mountain High - Colorado

$3.50

2 - Trail Ridge Road - Colorado

$3.50

3 - Colorado (landscape)

$3.50

4 - Colorado (diamond)

$3.50

5 - Colorado (triangle)

$3.50

6 - Colorado Rockies Free to Roam

$3.50

Darn Wind

$3.50

Dogs Are the New Kids

$3.50

Koozies

Colorado - Bigfoot 1876

$4.00

Colorado - Rocky Mountains

$4.00

Colorado Rockies - Free to Roam

$4.00

The Great Outdoors - Colorado

$4.00

Raygun - NPR AF

$4.00

Raygun - Patrick is Mahomey

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:59 pm
Made from scratch waffles, baked and topped right on the trail!

