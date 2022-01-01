Go
The Red Lion

Come on in and enjoy!

304 Bridge Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Wrap$18.00
A traditional Caesar salad with romaine, croutons, red onion, and tossed in Caesar dressing then wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Dino Bites$10.00
Kid Burger$10.00
Nachos Regular$20.00
A heaping mountain of fresh crisp yellow and blue corn
tortilla chips covered with your choice of spicy beef, seasoned
chicken, pork carnitas, or black beans. Topped with melted
cheese, green onions, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, and black
olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Build Your Own Burger$20.00
All of our burgers are one half pound "Harris Ranch" all natural certified
premium beef" charbroiled and served on our bakery fresh potato bun
with a choice of lettuce, pickles, onion and tomato on the side. Served
with fries, coleslaw or beans.
Wings$23.00
A pound of our famous wings in a sauce of your choice.
All are accompanied by our bleu cheese dip, carrots, and
celery. Available in Classic, Teriyaki, Gold,
Nuclear Fusion, BBQ, and Sweet & Sweaty.
Chicken Tender Meal (Entree)$20.00
Juicy chicken tenderloins freshly battered and served
with your choice of one wing sauce and one dressing and a side of coleslaw and fries.
Green Chili Bowl$10.00
Our pork green chili was voted “Best in Vail.” Served with soft
blended flour and corn tortilla.
Game Creek Bowl$18.00
This colorful salad consists of fresh romaine lettuce tossed in a
balsamic reduction and topped with grilled italian artichoke hearts,
tomatoes, avocado, and mandarin oranges.
Vail Burger$23.00
A Red Lion tradition! Plentifully topped with sautéed
mushrooms, onions, crisp bacon, and swiss.
Location

304 Bridge Street

Vail CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Almresi Vail

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Los Amigos

No reviews yet

Los Amigos is historically known for its deck and watching people come down the unusually steep Pepi's Face. If someone slides down Pepi's Face there will be an accompanying roar from the deck. There is no better way to recuperate energy after a long day of skiing or other outdoor activities than eating some nachos and enjoying a margarita with good friends.

Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

Located on Bridge Street next to the Gorsuch Building, Fall Line Kitchen and Cocktails serves satisfying New American cuisine in a modern alpine setting. Using locally sourced ingredients whenever available, Chef Kelby Schuetz provides diners with a new perspective on traditional dishes such as Duck Confit while producing compelling surprises with starters like Tater Tots and Caviar. The dining room is decorated with a collection of Slim Aarons photographs that celebrate "attractive people doing attractive things in attractive places."

Slope Room & Unravel Coffee

No reviews yet

Slope Room, located inside Gravity Haus Vail, is an Alpine Bistro with a twist on the new American steakhouse menu serving après 3 pm - 6 pm and dinner 5 pm - close. Unravel Coffee, a seed-to-cup sustainable cafe shares this space offering elevated coffee drinks with quality breakfast, lunch, and pastries from 7 am - 6 pm daily.

