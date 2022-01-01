Vail bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Vail
More about DECA+BOL
FRENCH FRIES
DECA+BOL
141 E Meadow Dr, Vail
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$13.00
|Ice Cream Scoop
|$3.00
|Side Fries
|$6.00
More about Los Amigos
TACOS
Los Amigos
400 Bridge St, Vail
|Popular items
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$6.75
With lime cabbage, mango salsa and Mexican tartar sauce in a flour tortilla
|Quesadillas
|$13.25
Mixed cheese, pico de gallo with your choice of protein in flour tortillas with guacamole and sour cream
|Tacos (hard) Taco
|$5.00
Choices of Chicken, Pork,Ground beef, Shredded beef or Grilled veggie. With lettuce, tomato and mixed cheese in a corn tortilla
More about The Red Lion
The Red Lion
304 Bridge Street, Vail
|Popular items
|Vail Burger
|$23.00
A Red Lion tradition! Plentifully topped with sautéed
mushrooms, onions, crisp bacon, and swiss.
|Build Your Own Burger
|$20.00
All of our burgers are one half pound "Harris Ranch" all natural certified
premium beef" charbroiled and served on our bakery fresh potato bun
with a choice of lettuce, pickles, onion and tomato on the side. Served
with fries, coleslaw or beans.
|Wings
|$23.00
A pound of our famous wings in a sauce of your choice.
All are accompanied by our bleu cheese dip, carrots, and
celery. Available in Classic, Teriyaki, Gold,
Nuclear Fusion, BBQ, and Sweet & Sweaty.
More about Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails
232 Bridge St, Vail