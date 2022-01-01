Vail bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Vail

DECA+BOL image

FRENCH FRIES

DECA+BOL

141 E Meadow Dr, Vail

Avg 4.1 (1305 reviews)
Kids Chicken Fingers$13.00
Ice Cream Scoop$3.00
Side Fries$6.00
Los Amigos image

TACOS

Los Amigos

400 Bridge St, Vail

Avg 3.7 (1012 reviews)
Grilled Fish Taco$6.75
With lime cabbage, mango salsa and Mexican tartar sauce in a flour tortilla
Quesadillas$13.25
Mixed cheese, pico de gallo with your choice of protein in flour tortillas with guacamole and sour cream
Tacos (hard) Taco$5.00
Choices of Chicken, Pork,Ground beef, Shredded beef or Grilled veggie. With lettuce, tomato and mixed cheese in a corn tortilla
The Red Lion image

 

The Red Lion

304 Bridge Street, Vail

No reviews yet
Vail Burger$23.00
A Red Lion tradition! Plentifully topped with sautéed
mushrooms, onions, crisp bacon, and swiss.
Build Your Own Burger$20.00
All of our burgers are one half pound "Harris Ranch" all natural certified
premium beef" charbroiled and served on our bakery fresh potato bun
with a choice of lettuce, pickles, onion and tomato on the side. Served
with fries, coleslaw or beans.
Wings$23.00
A pound of our famous wings in a sauce of your choice.
All are accompanied by our bleu cheese dip, carrots, and
celery. Available in Classic, Teriyaki, Gold,
Nuclear Fusion, BBQ, and Sweet & Sweaty.
Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails

232 Bridge St, Vail

Avg 4.2 (394 reviews)
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON

Almresi Vail

298 Hanson Ranch Rd, Vail

Avg 4.6 (958 reviews)




