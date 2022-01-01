06 -The Rock - Mill Creek - 06 -The Rock - Mill Creek
Open today 9:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1918 201st Place Southeast, Bothell WA 98012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Big Fish Sushi Bothell Location - 1410 228th Street Southeast STE 100
No Reviews
1410 228th Street Southeast STE 100 Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurant
Russell's Restaurant & Loft - Russell's Bothell
4.7 • 3,013
3305 monte villa parkway Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bothell
Russell's Restaurant & Loft - Russell's Bothell
4.7 • 3,013
3305 monte villa parkway Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurant