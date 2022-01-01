Go
Mercurys Coffee Co.

23433 Bothell-Everett Hwy

Popular Items

Latte$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
Turkey Provolone$6.95
Americano$3.15
Signature Organic Espresso, Water, Cream - HOT or ICED
Jalapeño, Sausage & Egg$8.75
Jalapeño, Sausage & Egg with Jalapeño, Aioli, Pepper Jack on Jalapeño Breakfast Bun
White Chocolate Mocha$4.25
Signature White Chocolate, Organic Espresso, Whip Cream
Egg & Beecher's Flagship$7.75
Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
Bacon, Egg & Beecher's Flagship$8.75
Bacon, Egg & Beechers's Flagship with Maple and Mayo on Mercurys House Bun
Organic Tropical Tea$4.15
Organic green Tea, Mango, Passion Fruit & Agave - ICED
Strawberries & Crème- Blended$4.65
Location

Bothell WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
