Tablas Woodstone Taverna
2,039 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Tablas Woodstone Taverna!
Location
15522 Main St, Mill Creek, WA 98012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
China City Restaurant & Lounge - Mill Creek
No Reviews
15402 Main St #101 Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mill Creek
Russell's Restaurant & Loft - Russell's Bothell
4.7 • 3,013
3305 monte villa parkway Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurant