Tablas Woodstone Taverna

Order Again

Popular Items

Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl
K Chicken
Tablas Burger

Salad / Soups

Avocado & Seafood Salad

Avocado & Seafood Salad

$17.00

Avocado & seafood salad w/shrimp, crab, orange & red onion, Olivada dressing

Spring Mix Salad

Spring Mix Salad

$7.00+

W/apricots, pecans & cava vinaigrette

House Salad

$7.00+

Romaine, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, olives, red onions, pepperoncini & house made dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine hearts, Parmesan & garlic croutons

Gazpacho

$6.00+

Tablas Bowls

Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl

Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl

$14.00

Ancient grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing.

Spanish Power Bowl

Spanish Power Bowl

$14.00

Quinoa, lentils, steamed broccoli, baby lima beans, fresh corn kernels, roasted bell peppers & roasted garlic topped w/avocado cilantro lime dressing

Greek...Teriyaki Bowl

Greek...Teriyaki Bowl

$14.00

OOPS, not so Greek but delicious! Rice pasta pilaf, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, red onions, broccoli & tomatoes topped w/teriyaki sauce.

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Quinoa, spinach, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans & feta. Tossed w/Greek vinaigrette on romaine. Served cold

Flatbreads

Fire Roasted Vegetables, Pinenuts & Mozzarella

Fire Roasted Vegetables, Pinenuts & Mozzarella

$13.00
Tomato, Basil, Pesto & Mozzarella

Tomato, Basil, Pesto & Mozzarella

$17.00
Pesto, Arugula, Sundried Tomato & Almonds

Pesto, Arugula, Sundried Tomato & Almonds

$15.00
Brie, Caramel Apples & Pecans

Brie, Caramel Apples & Pecans

$17.00
Pear, Blue Cheese, Arugula

Pear, Blue Cheese, Arugula

$17.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Marinara

$17.00
Serrano Ham, Figs, Mozzarella & Arugula

Serrano Ham, Figs, Mozzarella & Arugula

$14.00
Serrano Ham, Figs, Mozzarella & Arugula

Serrano Ham, Figs, Mozzarella & Arugula

$18.00
Steak, Red Onion, Mushrooms & Parmesan

Steak, Red Onion, Mushrooms & Parmesan

$19.00

BBQ Chicken flatbread

$18.00

Mains / Burgers

Served w/fries. Sub soup, salad, sweet potato fries or garlic fries for an additional charge
Tablas Burger

Tablas Burger

$19.00

Our custom blended pepperoni, cheddar & beef patty w/applewood smoked bacon & serrano aioli on a brioche bun

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$19.00

A full ½ pound lamb patty, feta, caramelized onion, lettuce, harissa & tzatziki on a brioche bun

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$19.00

100% plant based vegan patty w/tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, pickles & harissa on a vegan bun

BLAT

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion & garlic aioli on grilled french bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, lettuce, onion & tomato on a rustic roll

Grilled Fish Tacos

Grilled Fish Tacos

$19.00

Ahi, King Salmon or Cod, sriracha aioli, mango salsa & roasted jalapeño on corn tortillas

Paella

Bomba rice, shrimp. calamari, cod, clams, mussels, chicken, beef, chorizo, saffron & fresh favas, cooked & served in a large shallow pan. We can also replace any of these ingredients to your preference. $35 per person, minimum of 2 people. Please allow 45 minutes to prepare.
Paella

Paella

$74.00

Bomba rice, shrimp, calamari, cod, clams, mussels, chicken, pork, chorizo, Saffron, fresh favas cooked & served in a large shallow pan. We can also replace any ingredients to your preference. Please allow 30 minutes to prepare. Available for Per Person, minimum of 2 people

Tablas Boards

Tapas served on a wooden board meant to be enjoyed family style!
Taverna Tabla*

Taverna Tabla*

$75.00+

Lamb chops, pork mignon, beef skewers, calamari, shrimp croquettes, rosemary potatoes, vegetables, and house salad

Turf Tabla*

Turf Tabla*

$75.00+

Lamb chops, beef skewers, grilled chorizo, pineapple chicken wraps, bacon wrapped dates, empanadas, rosemary potatoes, house salad

Surf Tabla*

$75.00+

Clams w/ white sauce, mussels and chorizo, calamari, fried cod, bacon wrapped shrimp, shrimp croquettes, rosemary potatoes, house salad

Charcuterie Boards

Spanish Cured Meats Board

Spanish Cured Meats Board

$22.00

Chorizo, serrano ham, salchichon, olives, house made crackers. Choose one for an additional charge; Add house made crackers for an additional charge

Spanish Cheese Board

Spanish Cheese Board

$22.00

Manchego, valdeon blue, drunken goat, brie, cana de cobra & monte eneldo with house made crackers. Choose one for an additional charge; Add house made crackers for an additional charge

Bread Basket & Butter

$6.00

Woodstone Oven

Dungeness Crab Stuffed Shrimp

Dungeness Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$22.00

3 jumbo shrimp w/crab & artichoke hearts. Served with pita.

Dungeness Crab & Artichoke Dip

Dungeness Crab & Artichoke Dip

$20.00

Dungeness crab & artichoke dip topped w/parmesan cheese

Artichoke Bottoms w/Dungeness Crab

Artichoke Bottoms w/Dungeness Crab

$21.00

Topped w/parmesan cheese

Spicy Garlic Shrimp

Spicy Garlic Shrimp

$17.00

Sautéed in sherry wine & red pepper flakes

Clams W/Serrano Ham

Clams W/Serrano Ham

$18.00

Sautéed Clams w/Serrano ham w/white wine butter

Mussels W/Chorizo

Mussels W/Chorizo

$18.00

Penn Cove mussels, brava sauce & chorizo

Sherry Pineapple Chicken Wraps

Sherry Pineapple Chicken Wraps

$16.00

Sherry pineapple chicken wraps served w/butter lettuce

Garlic Mushrooms

$11.00

Sautéed in sherry wine, lemon & pepper flakes

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Roasted brussel sprouts topped w/ bacon & feta cheese

Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$11.00

W/apple confit, hazelnut & honey glaze

From The Basket

Shrimp Croquetas

$12.00

Shrimp & Swiss Croquetas panko crusted w/ basil marinara

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

W/ garlic & serrano aioli dip

Fish & Chips

$20.00

W/lemon & caper tartar

Seafood Basket

Seafood Basket

$29.00

Coconut shrimp, bacon wrapped shrimp, calamari, cod & fries

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$17.00

W/Charmoula

Bacon Dates

Bacon Dates

$13.00

Bacon wrapped dates stuffed w/serrano peppers

Spicy Garlic Wings

$14.00

Sherry wine, garlic & pepper flakes

Pork Mignon*

Pork Mignon*

$15.00

Wrapped in bacon w/valdeon cheese sauce

Spicy Patatas Bravas

Spicy Patatas Bravas

$9.00

Golden Yukon potatoes in spicy patatas bravas (spicy), rosemary potatoes w/aioli

Rosemary Patatas

$9.00

Golden yukon potatoes served w/brava sauce & garlic aioli

Chicken Empanadas

Chicken Empanadas

$12.00

Served w/harissa

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

W/serrano aioli dip

Regular Fries

$6.00

From The Grill

Lamb Chops*

Lamb Chops*

$25.00

W/fries & charmoula sauce

Lamb Sliders*

Lamb Sliders*

$16.00

Mint tzatziki, pepperoncini & feta cheese

Chicken Skewers

Chicken Skewers

$14.00

W/mint tzatziki

Beef Skewers

$15.00

W/harissa sauce

Bistro Filet*

Bistro Filet*

$26.00

Bistro filet, compound butter, asparagus & house cut fries

Spicy Mini Chorizo Sausage

Spicy Mini Chorizo Sausage

$12.00

Spicy mini chorizo paprika sausage grilled & served on house made bread

Steak W/Bacon Wrapped Shrimp*

$28.00

Steak w/bacon wrapped shrimp, grilled beef medallion, Patagonian shrimp wrapped in bacon w/grilled vegetables & aioli fries

Grilled Sardines

Grilled Sardines

$13.00Out of stock

W/garlic, parsley & pecans

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

W/garlic aioli , shaved parmesan & balsamic reduction

Fire Roasted Vegetables

Fire Roasted Vegetables

$14.00

W/pine-nuts, drizzled w/garlic aioli

Cold Tapas

Manchego Cheese & Membrillo

$9.00

Aged Spanish cheese & quince paste

Serrano Ham & Olives**

$10.00

Served w/potato bread

Olives** & House Pickled Vegetables Medley

Olives** & House Pickled Vegetables Medley

$10.00

W/house made crackers

Cheese Medley W/Figs

$10.00

Tempranillo reduction & house made crackers

Manchego Cheese & Serrano Ham

$11.00

Served w/ house made crackers

Signature Spreads

Single Dip W/Pita 8 All 4 Dips W/Pita 12
Tzatziki W/Pita

Tzatziki W/Pita

$10.00

Hummus W/Pita

$10.00
Feisty Feta W/Pita

Feisty Feta W/Pita

$10.00
Olives & Figs Tapenada W/Pita

Olives & Figs Tapenada W/Pita

$10.00
4 Dips W/ Pita

4 Dips W/ Pita

$16.00

Kids

For children 12 & Under only All kids meals come with a drink

K Butter Pasta

$8.00

K Fish & Chip

$8.00

K Cheeseburger

$8.00

K Pepperoni

$8.00

K Grilled Cheese

$8.00
K Mac & Cheese

K Mac & Cheese

$8.00

K Chicken

$8.00

Kids Desserts

$2.00
K Cheese Pizza

K Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Desserts

Double Chocolate Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Torte (Gluten free)

$6.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Tiramisu

$10.00

caramel apple cheesecake

$7.50
flan

flan

$7.00

Non-Alcohol

Pepsi Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

NA Madras

$5.00

NA Mai Tai

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

NA Rita

$5.00

Pineapple

$3.00

St Anoil 375ml

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Voss Water

$4.00

Sides

Side Bread

$1.00

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Sauce

$1.50

L- Bread Basket

$5.00

D- Bread Basket

$6.00

Side Crackers

$2.00

Side 1 oz Chorizo

$4.00

Side 1 oz Serrano

$4.00

Side 1 oz Salchichon

$4.00

Side Olives

$4.00

Side 1 oz Manchego

$4.00

Side 1 oz Drunken Goat

$4.00

Side 1 oz Brie

$4.00

Side 1 oz De Cabra

$4.00Out of stock

Upcharges

Add Chicken (Hot)

$4.00

Add Chicken (Cold)

$4.00

Add 3 Prawns (Hot)

$5.00

Add 3 Prawns (Cold)

$5.00

Retail Wine

Cote Des Roses

$18.00

Intrisic Box Set

$20.00

$15 Btl Retail

$15.00

$12 Btl Retail

$12.00

$10 Btl Retail

$10.00

Growlers

$18.00

Murf Chard

$15.00

Premade Cocktails

$10.00

Add Caesar

$6.00

Cocktail Box Set

$25.00

Jose Cuervo Set

$25.00

$9 Btl Retail

$9.00

Holiday Vodka

$10.00

Sangria Kits

$40.00

$8 Btl Retail

$8.00

Red Breast Whiskey

$65.00

Pepsi Btl

$4.50

Diet Pepsi Btl

$4.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$4.00

Sierra Mist Btl

$3.50

Cote De Roses 2 For $15

$15.00

Items

Masks

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Tablas Woodstone Taverna!

Website

Location

15522 Main St, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Directions

Gallery
Tablas Woodstone Taverna image
Tablas Woodstone Taverna image
Tablas Woodstone Taverna image

