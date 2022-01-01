Go
Big Fish Sushi Bothell Location

1410 228th Street Southeast STE 100

Popular Items

Shrimp Teriyaki Lunch Box$13.95
served with 4pcs california roll, 2pcs gyoza, rice
Tempura Lunch Box$12.95
served with 4pcs california roll, 2pcs gyoza, rice
Philadelphia Roll$7.50
Smoke salmon, avocado, cream cheese
Yellowtail Scallion$5.50
Oshinko Roll$4.75
Chichen Katsu Lunch Box$12.95
served with 4pcs california roll, 2pcs gyoza, rice
Sushi Lunch Box(4pcs)$13.95
served with 4pcs california roll, 2pcs gyoza, rice
Crunch Roll$5.75
Snow crab inside crunch outside, eel sauce
Da Bomb Roll$7.95
Shrimp tempura, kani, avocado, spicy mayo
Spicy Yellowtail Rill$6.75
Location

Bothell WA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
