The Stubborn Mule

Stubborn Mule is an innovative New American Restaurant that pays tribute to the Moscow Mule Cocktail.  Vibrant craft cocktails, hyper local beers and diverse wine list.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

100 S. Eola Drive • $$

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon That I Used To Know*$16.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Cherry Tomatoes, Radish, Goat Cheese, Blueberries, and Sunflower Seeds over a bed of Spinach, Arugula and Mixed Greens.
Served with Avocado Vinaigrette
Stubborn Mule Burger$15.00
8oz. Angus Beef, Maple-Pepper Bacon, Beefsteak Tomato, Mixed Greens, Havarti Cheese Fondue, Cider Onion Jam Mayo, and a Crispy Potato Nest on toasted Brioche
Smashed Salmon$15.00
Grilled Smashed Salmon, Cucumber Tzatziki, Cherry Tomato Confit, and Roasted Apples with Herb Mayo, Beefsteak Tomato and Mixed Greens on toasted Sourdough
Single Animal Style$15.00
One 8oz Angus Beef patty, Caramelized Onions, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Sweet-Heat pickles, Tomato and Bibb Lettuce on a Dijon-toasted Pretzel Bun
Soft Pretzel Rolls$10.00
Three Pretzel Rolls served with Havarti Cheese fondue & Honey Mustard
Plain Burger$13.00
8oz Angus Beef Patty served on a Brioche Bun
Sticky Pork Belly$10.00
Slow braised cubed Pork Belly tossed with Stubborn Asian Sticky Sauce & toasted Sesame Seeds
Belgian Waffle Burger$16.00
8oz. Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper Jam, and Maple-Pepper Bacon served between two Sugar-Pearls Belgian Waffles
The Coop$15.00
Grilled sliced Chicken Breast, Hard-boiled Egg, Maple-Pepper Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Edamame, and Gouda Cheese over a bed of Mixed Greens.
Served with a homemade Honey Mustard dressing
Chipotle Cheesesteak$15.00
Sliced Ribeye with Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Bell Pepper, and Chipotle Aioli, topped with Havarti Cheese fondue on a toasted Hoagie
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 S. Eola Drive

Orlando FL

Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
