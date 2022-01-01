Go
Toast

The Taco Project - Tarrytown

LIve, Love and Eat Tacos!

18 Main Street

No reviews yet

Location

18 Main Street

Tarrytown NY

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Tapp

No reviews yet

Great Drinks. Great Food. Come in and enjoy or Take Away.

Sweet Grass Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Grass Roots Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Horsefeathers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston