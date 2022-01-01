Go
The Trailhead Public House & Eatery

Come in and enjoy!

11 east 100 North

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hometown Burger$12.00
FISH & CHIPS$14.25
Hot Trails & Bacon Burger$15.50
Hot Turkey & Tomato$9.85
Juicy turkey, tomato, cheddar cheese & chive sour cream in a butter grilled Texas bread.
SOFT PRETZEL$6.50
Soft, hot, salted pub pretzel. Served with cheese sauce, mustard and chive cream cheese.
Mexi chix Salad$10.75
WINGS$11.50
6 large wings. All sauces & dressings are house made. Served with veggies.
Whiskey Tango$15.50
Location

Moab UT

Moab UT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
