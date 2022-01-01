Go
Toast

The Village Table and Tavern

Casual Dining and Drinks on the Sound in Duck, N.C.!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1314 Duck Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (869 reviews)

Popular Items

Falafel Handheld$13.00
House falafel (crimson lentils, herbs and spices breaded and fried) in warm naan bread with tzatziki sauce, pickled red onion, cucumber, spinach, and feta.
Fish Sandwich$14.00
Chef's take on what's fresh now. Changes daily.
Chili Roasted Tomatoes and Feta$11.00
Plum tomatoes roasted with red chili pepper flake and oil, served atop a fresh feta mixture with crumbled pistachios and fresh herbs
Kids Burger$7.00
A 3oz burger with American cheese ona brioche roll with choice of side
Tavern Burger$15.00
Hand-pattied and topped with Barber's Cheddar, one piece of house smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a smear of house aioli on a brioche roll
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Pickle-brined chicken breast in a buttermilk batter, fried to crunchy perfection and topped with lettuce, pickle and our sweet and tangy sauce on a brioche roll
Kale & Brussel Salad$15.00
Kale and shaved Brussels tossed with crispy chickpeas, roasted sweet potatoes, shaved parmesan, and tahini Caesar dressing (contains sesame seeds)
One Crab Cake$27.00
One seared lump and jumbo lump cake served with house mac and cheese and a sauté of spinach, chili roasted tomatoes and shallots.
Kid Chix Tenders$7.00
Buttermilk brined tenderloins with choice of side
Shrimp Bahn Mi Sandwich$14.00
Grilled or blackened shrimp with apple radish slaw, cilantro, shaved carrot, and Sriracha aioli on a wheat roll with your choice of side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1314 Duck Rd

Duck NC

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Blue Point

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Sky Cafe

No reviews yet

Check out our new Sister Restaurant NC Coast Grill & Bar right down the road!

The Paper Canoe

No reviews yet

waterfront dinning serving costal cuisine with a French influence

NC Coast Grill and Bar

No reviews yet

New waterfront restaurant in the heart of Duck, North Carolina, owned and operated by Outer Banks' local Chef Wes Stepp of Red Sky Cafe, Tastefully Fit, Red Sky Cafe Catering, and now NC Coast Grill & Bar!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston