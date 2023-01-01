Go
Banner picView gallery

The Wine Shop - 305 Main St

Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

305 Main St

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

305 Main St, Cedar Falls IA 50613

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pump Haus Pub and Grill
orange star3.4 • 160
311 Main St Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Roxxy Cedar Falls
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main St Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
The Stuffed Olive Cedar Falls
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main St. Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
George's Local
orange starNo Reviews
108 E 4th St. Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Bambinos Cedar Falls - 401 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
401 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Road Tavern & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
402 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cedar Falls

PepperJax Grill - 20 - Cedar Falls
orange star4.5 • 1,823
6719 University Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Urban Pie - Cedar Falls
orange star4.3 • 1,006
200 State St Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Cedar Falls IA
orange star4.6 • 717
421 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Starbeck's Smokehouse
orange star4.6 • 538
6607 University Avenue Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
OH MY GRILL
orange star4.7 • 329
2020 COLLEGE ST Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Little Bigs
orange star4.3 • 123
2210 College Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Cedar Falls

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Wine Shop - 305 Main St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston