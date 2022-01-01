Go
Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill

402 Main Street

Popular Items

Biggie Breaded Tenderloin$14.85
Breaded Pork Loin-House Spices-Romaine-Tomato-Red Onion-Pickle- Brioche Bun
French Dip$15.85
Slow Roasted Ribeye- Caramelized Onion- Bell Peppers- Provolone- Au Jus- Toasted Ciabatta
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.85
Romaine- Cherry Tomato- Cucumber- Carrot- Hard Boiled Egg- Avocado- Caraway Cruton- Grilled Chicken- Spicy Buffalo Sauce
Chicken Ciabatta$13.85
Grilled or Hand Breaded Chicken Breast- Toasted Ciabatta- Romaine- Tomato- Provolone- Red Onion- Dill Pickle
SmokeHouse Turkey Club$12.85
House Smoked Turkey- Tomato - Romaine - Provolne - Applewood Smoked Bacon - Peppercorn Mayo - 9 Grain Bread
Black Bean Burger (VG)$13.85
Black Bean Quinoa Mix-Romaine-Tomato-Guacamole- Brioche Bun
Southwest Eggrolls$9.85
Egg Roll- Smoked Pork- Rice- Corn- Cream Cheese- Roasted Red Peppar- Cheddar- Chipotle Ranch
Honey Garlic Noodle Bowl (VG)$16.85
Bell Peppers-Scallions-Snow Peas-Cabbage - Haricot Verts Green Beans-Yaki Soba Noodles-Mushrooms - Black & White Sesame-Honey Garlic Sauce-Crispy Wontons-Side Salad
SmokeHouse Turkey Wrap$12.85
House Smoked Turkey-Romaine-Cheddar-Applewood Smoked Bacon-Ranch
Build Your Own Angus Patty$12.85
1/3 Pound Angus Burger- Brioche Bun
Location

Cedar Falls IA

Sunday10:45 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:30 pm
