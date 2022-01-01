Go
The Buff Restaurant

Breakfast, Lunch, Coffee Drinks, Spirits, And More!

2600 Canyon Blvd

Popular Items

SIDE BREAKFAST POTATOES$3.00
LATTE$6.50
*NEW* FRENCH TOAST STICKS$6.00
FRIED THEN DRIZZLED WITH A SWEET VANILLA SAUCE AND POWDER SUGAR
NO
SIDE BACON$3.50
OLÉ$14.00
CHORIZO, GREEN CHILIES, ONIONS, POTATOES, JALAPEÑOS AND CHEDDAR TOPPED WITH PORK GREEN CHILI
BASIC BREAKFAST$10.00
BACON OR ALL NATURAL LINK SAUSAGE SERVED WITH 2 EGGS AND ENGLISH MUFFIN
TWO STEP$14.00
TWO GRIDDLE CAKES OR TWO SLICES OF FRENCH TOAST, TWO EGGS, POTATOES, TWO SLICES OF BACON OR SAUSAGE
YES
BUFF BREAKFAST SANDWICH$12.00
GRILLED BREAKFAST SANDWICH WITH BACON, CHEDDAR, TOMATO, AND EGGS ON SOURDOUGH BREAD
Location

2600 Canyon Blvd

Boulder CO

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
