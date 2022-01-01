The Sandwich Scene
Walk up window sandwich shop with unique sandwiches.
208 W. McDaniel StSpringfield, MO 65806
Location
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
