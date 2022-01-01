Go
Toast

The Sandwich Scene

Walk up window sandwich shop with unique sandwiches.

208 W. McDaniel StSpringfield, MO 65806

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Guava Get Out$11.00
House mojo pork, roast beef, onion, potato sticks, pepper jack, guava and key lime mayo.
Tampa$11.00
Slow cooked Mojo pork, thin sliced ham, Salami, Swiss cheese, house pickles and mustard. Pressed.
Chips
**(v) indicates vegan.
Shrimply Irresistible$11.00
New Wave Plant based shrimp, Old Bay Hot Sauce, cheddar or vegan cheddar, sun dried tomatoes, capers, crispy fried onions, shredded lettuce and vegan mojo mayo.
Cordon Rouge$10.00
Sliced Chicken, ham, pepper jack, house pickles, crispy onions (Not Gluten Free), shredded lettuce, hot chili crisp mayo.
Prosciutto Happiness$10.00
Crisped prosciutto, sliced chicken, melted Provolone, sun-dried tomatoes, lettuce mix and our house-made ranch.
In the Club$10.00
Turkey, roast beef, ham, Swiss, shaved onion, shredded lettuce, sun-dried tomato, pepperoncini, mayo and Dijon.
Beefy Boursin$10.00
Roast beef, house Boursin cheese, sliced red onion, roasted red pepper, greens, horseradish mayo.
Cubano$10.00
Slow cooked Mojo pork, thin sliced ham, Swiss cheese, house pickles and Dijon mustard.
Straightforward$7.50
8 inch sandwich. You can build it how you want. Prices vary as you build them.
See full menu

Location

Springfield MO

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nonna's Italian Cafe

Nonna's, Springfield's most loved Italian restaurant for over 25 years, offers a relaxing atmosphere where everyone feels welcome.
We offer a full menu featuring homestyle Italian fare with classic pastas, delicious salads, and unforgettable desserts.

