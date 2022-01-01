Go
The Shady Llama - Beer & Wine Garden

Social Space Reservations

18325 Ranch Rd. 12

Popular Items

SUN 6/21 from 4-6:30PM: Bar Patio (#16)
FOOD TRUCK ONSITE! Seating for up to 4 guests: Low table with bench seating, not kid recommended for kids, partial sun, near the llama enclosure, ADA accessible
SAT 6/20 from 4-6:30PM: Sunset Terrace (#3)
Seating for up to 6 guests: Painted adirondack chairs, fantastic view of the hill country, very sunny, ADA accessible
SAT 6/20 from 4-6:30PM: Bar Patio (#15)
Seating for up to 4 guests: Low table with bench seating, not kid recommended for kids, partial sun, ADA accessible
SUN 6/21 from 4-6:30PM: Bar Patio (#14)
FOOD TRUCK ONSITE! Seating for up to 4 guests: Low table with bench seating, not kid recommended for kids, partial sun, ADA accessible
SAT 6/20 from 4-6:30PM: Bar Patio (#16)
Seating for up to 4 guests: Low table with bench seating, not kid recommended for kids, partial sun, near the llama enclosure, ADA accessible
FRI 6/19 from 7-9:30PM: Hillside (#22)
Seating for up to 10 guests: Two picnic tables with umbrellas for shade on our lower hillside, excellent view, very sunny, lots of room for kids, not ADA accessible
FRI 6/19 from 7-9:30PM: Sunset Terrace (#4)
Seating for up to 6 guests: Painted adirondack chairs, fantastic view of the hill country, partial sun, ADA accessible
FRI 6/19 from 7-9:30PM: Sunset Terrace (#2)
Seating for up to 10 guests: Painted adirondack chairs and a bench around our wood fire pit, fantastic view of the hill country, very sunny, ADA accessible
SAT 6/20 from 4-6:30PM: Bar Patio (#14)
Seating for up to 4 guests: Low table with bench seating, not kid recommended for kids, partial sun, ADA accessible
SAT 6/20 from 4-6:30PM: Sunset Terrace (#2)
Seating for up to 10 guests: Painted adirondack chairs and a bench around our wood fire pit, fantastic view of the hill country, very sunny, ADA accessible
Location

Wimberley TX

Sunday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
