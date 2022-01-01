Go
The Sweet Spot

Sweets, treats and lots of smiles!

301 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard

Single jumbo cupcake$3.25
Half Doz. Pineapple slices$7.50
Half dozen$9.00
Banana pudding cups$4.00
301 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard

Radcliff KY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
