Milk Bread is a fluffy and tender white bread. It's made in the style of Japanese Milk Bread, using the tangzhong method borrowed from Chinese bun baking. The result is a golden exterior and springy white interior. Great for sandwiches, it makes a killer french toast as well.

This item is for weekend pick up between 8am-3pm at Third Cliff Bakery (3531 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain). Orders are cut off on noon the day before pick-up.

Please note that milk bread does usually sell out by Sunday so pre-ordering for later in the weekend is always a good idea!

