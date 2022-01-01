Go
Third Cliff Bakery

Online ordering is for a limited selection of our items on weekends only. Orders must be in by noon the day before pick up. Email hello@thirdcliffbakery.com with any questions.
Cafe hours: Wed-Sun 8am-3pm

3531 Washington St Ste 103

Grapefruit Olive Oil Cake$24.00
This riff on an olive oil cake gets it light, citrus flavor from ruby red grapefruit zest. Serves 8-10 people.
This item is for weekend pick up between 8am-3pm at Third Cliff Bakery (3531 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain). Orders are cut off on noon the day before pick-up.
Milk Bread$6.00
Milk Bread is a fluffy and tender white bread. It's made in the style of Japanese Milk Bread, using the tangzhong method borrowed from Chinese bun baking. The result is a golden exterior and springy white interior. Great for sandwiches, it makes a killer french toast as well.
This item is for weekend pick up between 8am-3pm at Third Cliff Bakery (3531 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain). Orders are cut off on noon the day before pick-up.
Please note that milk bread does usually sell out by Sunday so pre-ordering for later in the weekend is always a good idea!
Anadama Loaf$6.00
Anadama bread is a traditional yeast bread of New England in the United States made with wheat flour, cornmeal, molasses. It's a great sandwich loaf and as delicious with PB&J as it is with ham & cheese.
This item is for weekend pick up between 8am-3pm at Third Cliff Bakery (3531 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain). Orders are cut off on noon the day before pick-up.
Focaccia Slab$12.00
Order an entire slab (12 slices) of our focaccia for pick up on Saturday.
We are currently offering three varieties: everything seasoning (vegan), apple/cheddar/hot honey, and Mediterranean (preserved lemon, za'atar and smoked paprika, vegan).

Serving suggestion: Enjoy bread on the day of pick up, wrap any leftovers tight in plastic wrap and re-toast to enjoy on Day 2.
This item is for weekend pick up between 8am-3pm at Third Cliff Bakery (3531 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain). Orders are cut off on noon the day before pick-up.
3531 Washington St Ste 103

Jamaica Plain MA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
