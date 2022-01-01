Thomas Hill Organics
Come and enjoy a true farm-to-table experience in the heart of beautiful downtown Paso Robles. Thomas Hill Organics features the freshest ingredients, prepared with love and paired with the best of the Central Coast wineries on our lovely garden patio (also available for take out).
1313 Park Street
Pasa Robles CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
