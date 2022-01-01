Go
Thorn Hill Tap House

Food Forward! Raise A Glass!

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

105 VIP Dr. • $$

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)

Popular Items

Southern Chicken Salad$14.00
crispy chicken tenders, tomato, red onion, candied pecans, icebox dressing
Fried Chicken$12.00
buttermilk-brined and hand-pressed, with herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle
BBQ Bacon Burger$14.00
brown sugar bacon, hickory BBQ, lettuce, tomato, haystack onions, mayo, cheddar
1974 Salad$7.00
mixed greens with tomato, green bean, farmhouse cheddar, pickled egg, haystack onions, cider mustard vinaigrette
Chicken Wings$15.00
brined overnight and hand breaded in our house seasoning
Chicken Tenders$11.00
brined overnight and hand-breaded in our house seasoning
Double-Dipped Fries$5.00
Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
with beer cheese and spicy mustard
Classic Burger$13.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, choice of cheese
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

105 VIP Dr.

Wexford PA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
