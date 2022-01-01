Go
Toast

Three Lives

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS

316 South Clinton Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (199 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

316 South Clinton Street

Syracuse NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Prontofresh

No reviews yet

Super-fresh salads, sandwiches, wraps and soups in downtown Syracuse. Family-owned small business. Support Local!

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

No reviews yet

Award winning Southern-Style slow smoked BBQ

Today's Special

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Water Street Bagel Co.

No reviews yet

Central New York's first ever wood fired bagel shop!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston