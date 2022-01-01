Thunderbird Cafe
Breakfast all day everyday! Lunch menu including burgers and sandwiches, and southern cafe classics. We use fresh local ingredients to create hearty breakfast choices. Every thing is made from scratch down to the breads and sauces. Southern comfort at its finest in our fun and friendly valley cafe!
42 Island Ford Road
McGaheysville VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
