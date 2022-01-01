Go
Toast

Thunderbird Cafe

Breakfast all day everyday! Lunch menu including burgers and sandwiches, and southern cafe classics. We use fresh local ingredients to create hearty breakfast choices. Every thing is made from scratch down to the breads and sauces. Southern comfort at its finest in our fun and friendly valley cafe!

42 Island Ford Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Collard Greens$2.99
CHEESE QUESADILLA$4.99
WITH A SIDE
CARNEGIE REUBEN$11.99
CORNED BEEF, SAUERKRAUT, SWISS CHEES, THUNDERBIRD SAUCE, ON GRILLED RYE
RACHAELS FAVORITE$12.99
3 EGG SCRAMBLE WITH, SPINACH, TOMATOES, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, PEPPERS, CHEDDAR CHEESE. SIDE CHOICE, BREAD CHOICE
GARBAGE PLATE$9.99
BUTTERMILK PANCAKETOPPED WITH, SAUSAGE GRAVY, FRIED POTATOES, EGG YOUR WAY
1 CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKE$3.49
CHILI NACHOS$9.99
TORTILLA CHIPS, SKYLINE CHILI, QUESO, LETTUCE, TOMATOE, CUMIN SOUR CREAM
CHOCOLATE CHIP SHORT$6.99
STICKY CHICKEN$12.99
FRENCH TOAST STUFFED WITH FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS, SIRACHA SAUSEAND MAPLE SYRUP, SIDE CHOICE
BISCUITS & GRAVY$9.99
TWO BUTTER MILK BISCUITS, SAUSAGE GRAVY, SIDE CHOICE
See full menu

Location

42 Island Ford Road

McGaheysville VA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Moxie33 Coffee Co

No reviews yet

We are a specialty coffee shop serving any coffee creation, also fruit smoothies and plant based energy drinks. We also have baked goods made right here in our kitchen !

Thirty3's Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hanks Grille & Catering

No reviews yet

Welcome to Hank's Grille and Catering serving upscale southern cuisine and barbecue in the Shenandoah Valley since 1988. We smoke all our meats over hardwood everyday and make all our foods from scratch; from our bakery to our cocktails. You will enjoy our chic-rustic and artistic atmosphere while dining in or on the patio.

Old 33 Beer and Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston