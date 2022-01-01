Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City

No reviews yet

Amelia's Bistro located in Historic Paulus Hook in Jersey City, making it the perfect spot for brunch, lunch or dinner. Enjoy a refreshing cocktail or simply tantalize your appetite with an original New American cuisine. Indulge in the rustic flavors of home-style cuisine while soaking in the vibrant, whimsical, trendy environment offering a bouquet of flavors including homemade pasta, breads, fresh seafood and meats. All of this, combined with our hand selected fine wine's to enhance your dining experience. That warm welcoming and convivial place where people can meet and greet and feel instantly at home. Casual and upbeat, an easy place to frequent that serves every need from business lunches and cozy dinners with friends, to daily drink specials, gourmet food delivered or to go, and simply the best weekend brunch there is. An easy walk from your home or office and quick blocks from the Light Rail, Path train and Ferry. We invite you to stop in anytime.

