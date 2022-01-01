Go
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

199 Waren St

Popular Items

Amatriciana$18.00
(RED)Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.
Greco$11.00
Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
Chicken Bites$10.00
Gluten-free breaded, oven baked. Served with tomato sauce.
Cacio e Pepe$17.00
(WHITE) Mozzarella, grana, pecorino, shaved parm, butter, pink & green peppercorns, pink Himalayan salt, EVOO.
Meatballer$18.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.
Caesar$10.00
Romaine, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.
Tino's Margherita$15.00
(RED) Traditional pie: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.
Dora$17.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.
Tartufo$17.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, crimini mushrooms, white truffle oil.
Parm Pie$17.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.
Location

199 Waren St

Jersey City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
