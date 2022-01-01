Go
Toast

Tito's Burritos & Wings

It's all good!

166 East Ridgewood Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hand-cut Fries$3.95
Idaho potato fries served with housemade spicy chipotle sauce
Tito's Famous Fish Taco$5.50
Tempura white fish, cabbage, cilantro/lime sauce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Fresh Salsa Choice
Tito Chickito Chicken Taco$5.00
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Bang-Bang Tempura Shrimp Taco$5.25
Tempura shrimp, lettuce and spicy chipotle sauce. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl$8.75
Build your own Burrito or Bowl by choosing a protein and adding all of your favorite Tito's fixings!
Mac Daddy Steak$14.95
Grilled steak, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
The Lowboy Beef Taco$5.00
Seasoned ground beef, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled chicken with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.
The Bird is the Word$10.95
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
See full menu

Location

166 East Ridgewood Ave

Ridgewood NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salad House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bibillia

No reviews yet

Bibillia is a fast-casual Korean restaurant specializing in build-your-own bibimbap and noodles.

15 E Ridgewood Ave

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

worldFlats

No reviews yet

Home to world flavors made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Our food is crafted by hand and ready to eat in minutes, offering a savory and nutritious meal for everyone.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston