Tito's Burritos & Wings

It's all good!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

356 Springfield Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (13355 reviews)

Popular Items

The Lowboy Beef Taco$5.00
Seasoned ground beef, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Mac Daddy Steak$14.95
Grilled steak, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Hand-cut Fries$3.95
Idaho potato fries served with housemade spicy chipotle sauce
Tito Chickito Chicken Taco$5.00
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Tito's Famous Fish Taco$5.50
Tempura white fish, cabbage, cilantro/lime sauce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled chicken with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.
Fresh Salsa Choice
The Bird is the Word$10.95
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Bang-Bang Tempura Shrimp Taco$5.25
Tempura shrimp, lettuce and spicy housemade chipotle sauce. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl$8.75
Build your own Burrito or Bowl by choosing a protein and adding all of your favorite Tito's fixings!
Location

356 Springfield Ave

Summit NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

