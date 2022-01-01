Go
Toast

TMR BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

6640 Old Monroe Rd., Suite E

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Create Combo 2 Meat Plt$16.99
Choice of 2 Meats and choice of 2 side items with 3 Hushpuppies
Kid Chick Tender (2)$6.49
Banana Pudding$3.29
Chopped Brisket Plate +2 Side$14.99
Chopped Beef Brisket with choice of 2 sides and 3 Hushpuppies
Pork Plate +1 Side$10.49
Chopped Pork with a Choice of one side and 3 Hushpuppies
Pork Plate +2 Side$11.99
Chopped Pork w/ 2 Side Items and 3 Hushpuppies
Mac & Cheese$2.50
Hush Puppies$2.50
Pork Sand +1$8.99
BYOB$9.99
See full menu

Location

6640 Old Monroe Rd., Suite E

Indian Trail NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Miggs Place

No reviews yet

Family Restaurant here to provide a wonderful atmosphere and even better food, where our diners always come first. Featuring only Fresh, Scratch made dishes

The Trail House

No reviews yet

The Trail House is Union County's neighborhood restaurant and pub serving quality American fare.

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor- Wesley Chapel

No reviews yet

PROVIDING CHARLOTTE AMAZING PIZZA FOR OVER 15 YEARS

Mia Famiglia Restaurant & Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Sign up to receive a Text when your order is ready!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston