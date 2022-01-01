Go
Toco Grill

Fusing Middle-Eastern flare with some good ole’ American flavor. Shawarma, falafel, Wings, burgers and much more!!

HAMBURGERS

1658 LaVista Rd NE • $

Avg 4 (185 reviews)

Popular Items

Onion Rings$6.99
Freshly cut O's served with a home-made horseradish sauce
French Fries$3.99
Kids Hamburger w/fries$5.99
Wings
Sauces: Toco(honey Buffalo), BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Spicy LP, yellowbelly (A1 steak sauce/bbq), honey mustard, sweet chili mango
Kids Hot Dog w/fries$5.99
"Real Deal" Beef Burger$10.99
Our juicy, meaty beef burger w/ lettuce, tomato, onion and our own garlic mayo sauce
Pita Grilled Chicken$13.99
Poppers$10.99
12 pieces of our freshly coated nuggets covered in our honey buffalo Toco sauce. Once you pop, you can’t stop …just ask Mickey
Kids Nuggets w/fries$6.99
Grilled Chicken salad bowl$15.99
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

1658 LaVista Rd NE

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
