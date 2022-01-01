Go
Toast

Tomato Jake's

Scratch-Made Pizza & Italian Food. Warm and Friendly Service, serving Durham since 2005. We also do Delivery, Take-Out and Catering:):)

8202 RENAISSANCE PARKWAY

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wings 12pc$18.00
14" Pepperoni$17.00
18" BYO Pizza
Specialty Slice$4.35
The Steak Out
Small Caesar$5.50
Wings 8pc$14.00
18" Cheese$17.50
Ranch$0.50
14" BYO Pizza
See full menu

Location

8202 RENAISSANCE PARKWAY

DURHAM NC

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

USDA Certified Organic juices, smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, and healthy bites!

Shiki Sushi

No reviews yet

As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary, or Raleigh, NC area.

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Vici Ristobar POS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston