Go
Consumer picView gallery

Toss Your Greens

Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1495 East Prater Way

Sparks, NV 89434

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

1495 East Prater Way, Sparks NV 89434

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Phoenix BBQ Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1310 Sheels Dr, suite C170 Reno, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Great Full Gardens at the Legends
orange starNo Reviews
1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102 Sparks, NV 89434
View restaurantnext
Blind Onion Pizza & Pub - Victorian Square
orange starNo Reviews
824 Victorian Ave Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Carolina Kitchen & BBQ Co.
orange starNo Reviews
950 Glendale Avenue Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Reicher's Atomic Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
950 Glendale Avenue Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Cantina Los Tres Hombres- Victorian Ave- NEW - 926 Victorian Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
926 Victorian Avenue Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Sparks

Reno

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Toss Your Greens

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston