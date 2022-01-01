Go
Town Butcher

Town Butcher

716 Laurel Street

Quart of Pomegranate Martini$34.00
Citrus Vodka, cold pressed lemon juice, pomegranate puree, organic agave nectar, pomegranate ice cubes. One quart makes 6 cocktails, Instructions included.
Creamy Cheesy La Brea Garlic Bread$12.00
Pasta Bolognese$48.00
Quart of Town Bolognese sauce, with truffle mushroom butter, herbed ricotta cheese, parmigiano reggiano and a box of pasta to cook at home.
Ginormous Slice of Chocolate Cake$14.00
Family Style Bread Pudding$19.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, creme anglaise, maple brandy sauce. Reheat instructions included, serves 4-6.
Family Style BLT Wedge Salad$25.00
crispy applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onions, blue cheese dressing. Assembly Instructions included, serves 4-6.
Family Style Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes$23.00
Pint of Mushroom Bisque$12.00
Ready to warm at home. Truffle vinaigrette, pecorino cheese
Prawn Cocktail$32.00
12 wild jumbo lemon poached prawns, snortin' hot horseradish cocktail sauce, fresh lemon, shaved iceberg nest
Whole Tenderloin of Filet Mignon Holiday Meal$295.00
Holiday meal includes:
*Rosemary herb crusted whole loin of filet mignon, horseradish cream and red wine demi glace
*BLT Iceberg Wedge - crispy applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onions, blue cheese dressing
*Red Wine Braised Mushrooms
*Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
*Our Famous Bread Pudding, creme anglaise, maple brandy sauce
All sides, salads and dessert serve 4-6. Whole tenderloin yields 4 generous baseball filets. Cooking instructions for tenderloin and reheat instructions included.
716 Laurel Street

San Carlos CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Town San Carlos

The Refuge

The REFUGE provides protection for hand-carved navel pastrami, house-ground burgers, authentic cheesesteaks, awesome salads, craft beer, and much more. We are the real deal. Come check us out in San Carlos or Menlo Park

Taurus Steakhouse

We serve gourmet steaks carefully selected by Our Chef Vural from producers around the world. Chef Vural, having worked at Nusr-Et (a.k.a. Salt Bae) Steakhouse Miami as an executive chef, joined Taurus Steakhouse as executive chef, with his own specialties.
We believe that wine selections are very important, as well as the taste of our steaks. So, we offer more than 1000 wines selected from all over the world by our wine enthusiast, managing partner Chris.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0032

Nothing Bundt Cakes

