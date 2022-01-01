San Carlos steakhouses you'll love

Go
San Carlos restaurants
Toast

Must-try steakhouses in San Carlos

Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home image

 

Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Winter Citrus$13.00
Chopin vodka, pomegranate juice, blood orange juice, lime juice, ginger syrup, mint leaves, shaken and served chilled with a dehydrated blood orange wheel
Chocolate Mousse Cake for Two$20.00
Raspberries,Chambord
"Grandma's" Carrot Cake
Fresh orange, Grand Marnier cream cheese frosting
More about Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home
Town San Carlos image

 

Town San Carlos

716 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Baked Potato$10.95
Ultimate loaded baked potato
Whipped butter, applewood smoked bacon, chives, sour cream,
grated cheddar cheese
Ahi Poke Bowl$24.00
marinated sashimi grade ahi poke, sticky rice, avocado, edamame, shaved carrots, marinated cucumber, mango, green onions, dynamite aioli, unagi-soy glaze
Philly Cheesesteak Spring Rolls$16.00
Spiced steak, provolone & American cheeses, horseradish cream sauce, house spicy ketchup
More about Town San Carlos
Town Butcher image

 

Town Butcher

716 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Family Style Bread Pudding$19.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, creme anglaise, maple brandy sauce. Reheat instructions included, serves 4-6.
Quart of Pomegranate Martini$34.00
Citrus Vodka, cold pressed lemon juice, pomegranate puree, organic agave nectar, pomegranate ice cubes. One quart makes 6 cocktails, Instructions included.
Pasta Bolognese$48.00
Quart of Town Bolognese sauce, with truffle mushroom butter, herbed ricotta cheese, parmigiano reggiano and a box of pasta to cook at home.
More about Town Butcher
Izzy's Steaks & Chops image

 

Izzy's Steaks & Chops

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
New York$45.00
12 oz Cut, Grilled
Chocolate Decadence Cake$11.00
Flourless Cake, Caramel Sauce
Classic Caesar Salad$12.00
Hearts of Romaine, Classic Caesar Dressing, Boquerones, Parmesan Frico
More about Izzy's Steaks & Chops

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Carlos

Chocolate Cake

Filet Mignon

Cake

Caesar Salad

Garlic Bread

Wedge Salad

Pudding

Fried Rice

Map

More near San Carlos to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

San Mateo

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston