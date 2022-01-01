Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in San Carlos

San Carlos restaurants
San Carlos restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Red Hot Chilli Pepper

1125 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lava Cake$7.50
Mango Coconut Mousse Cake$10.00
More about Red Hot Chilli Pepper
"Grandma's" Carrot Cake image

 

Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
"Grandma's" Carrot Cake$0.00
Fresh orange, Grand Marnier cream cheese frosting
Chocolate Mousse Cake for Two$20.00
Raspberries,Chambord
More about Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

649 Laurel Street, San Carlos

Avg 4.7 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Festive 2 Tier Cake$270.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. The outside will be frosted in SusiePink, SusieBlue, white vanilla or chocolate buttercream and decorated with sprinkles and nonpareil decoration. The inside of each cake will match the description in our specialty cakes section.
Celebration Cake$0.00
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Luscious Lemon Cake$0.00
Four layers of vanilla cake filled with fresh lemon curd, frosted with vanilla buttercream.
More about SusieCakes
Ginormous Slice of Chocolate Cake image

 

Town Butcher

716 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ginormous Slice of Chocolate Cake$14.00
More about Town Butcher
59d455d8-783c-49b4-8931-8c76d1e5aeb8 image

 

Izzy's Steaks & Chops

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
New York Cheese Cake$13.00
House Made Classic, Stawberry Compote
Chocolate Decadence Cake$13.00
Flourless Cake, Caramel Sauce
More about Izzy's Steaks & Chops
Item pic

 

Town San Carlos

716 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Six Layer Chocolate Cake$14.95
Served with caramel chocolate sauce & vanilla bean ice cream
More about Town San Carlos

