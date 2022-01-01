Cake in San Carlos
San Carlos restaurants that serve cake
Red Hot Chilli Pepper
1125 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos
|Lava Cake
|$7.50
|Mango Coconut Mousse Cake
|$10.00
Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home
525 Skyway Road, San Carlos
|"Grandma's" Carrot Cake
|$0.00
Fresh orange, Grand Marnier cream cheese frosting
|Chocolate Mousse Cake for Two
|$20.00
Raspberries,Chambord
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
649 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Festive 2 Tier Cake
|$270.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. The outside will be frosted in SusiePink, SusieBlue, white vanilla or chocolate buttercream and decorated with sprinkles and nonpareil decoration. The inside of each cake will match the description in our specialty cakes section.
|Celebration Cake
|$0.00
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
|Luscious Lemon Cake
|$0.00
Four layers of vanilla cake filled with fresh lemon curd, frosted with vanilla buttercream.
Town Butcher
716 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Ginormous Slice of Chocolate Cake
|$14.00
Izzy's Steaks & Chops
525 Skyway Road, San Carlos
|New York Cheese Cake
|$13.00
House Made Classic, Stawberry Compote
|Chocolate Decadence Cake
|$13.00
Flourless Cake, Caramel Sauce